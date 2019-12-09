Redbox is nixing game rentals and sales by the end of 2019 Get ready to find a rental replacement – the rental service will still offer movies, but it's exiting the game business.

If you regularly rent video games from Redbox, that's all about to come to a swift end.

According to The Verge, Redbox confirmed that it's transitioning away from offering video game rentals. As one of the last remaining places you can actually reliably rent games from, this means the end of an era., as the change is permanent. Redbox will be focusing solely on movies rom now on.

Redbox also noted on Twitter in response to users that game rentals would no longer be available, noting that games would be up for purchase until early 2020, but the time left is even shorter than that: just through the end of the year. The times, they are a-changin'.

Given that there are no rental stores left aside from smaller chains like Family Video, this makes renting games quite difficult for anyone who doesn't want to use GameFly. And let's face it: GameFly is bottom-of-the-barrel when it comes to rental services as it rarely sends you the title you want.

It's time to pour one out for Redbox, sadly, offering the last bastion for game rental consumers. It's possible that you may be able to get a good deal on games like Death Stranding and Jedi: Fallen Order from a kiosk as the end of the year comes, as the games will be up for grabs for $39.99.

Otherwise, if you have a rental game or two out, you might think about squaring up with Redbox, possibly.