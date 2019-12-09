Minecraft gets PS4 cross-play starting today with Bedrock version Now everyone can get in on the fun when It comes to Minecraft, even if they happen to be playing on PS4.

If you're a faithful Minecraft player who's been wishing they could get cross-play on the PlayStation 4 version, you're in luck.

Minecraft Bedrock Version is making its way to PlayStation 4 as early as tomorrow, with the Buzzy Bees update 1.14. It's set to debut at 11 AM ET, so you can get started playing with friends no matter the platform early in the morning, between all the livestream madness with PlayStation news and Nintendo indie tidbits.

The Bedrock version of the game, which you may already know, is the "unified" version of Minecraft that allows everyone to have the same experience across consoles, according to the PlayStation Blog post about the release. So you'll have the same code as anyone playing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, and mobile. Moreso, you can play with anyone else on all those consoles. PS4 players will also have access to the Minecraft Marketplace.

If you already have Minecraft on PS4, you don't have to buy a new version of the game, either. The game will automatically apply the update, which will never expire. Any game purchases after today for PS4 will automatically go toward the new version as well.

Check out the trailer above and get ready to hang out in Minecraft with your friends across all platforms. It's a pretty exciting proposition, especially for anyone who can't get enough of building up fun stuff in-game. Now it's time for true parity!