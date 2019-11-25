New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 25, 2019

It's late, but here's your First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Sorry for being so late, I was on a Shacknews.com dev call. Please understand. Let's officially kick off off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sakurai was confused by Smash Ultimate GOTY 2019 nomination

The tweet translated says something like, "Why is the Smash Bros. SP last year's game nominated? When I thought, The Game Awards last year was one day before the release date. This is where Joker stole the invitation. I was also impressed by the performance of the orchestra." Will we see another Smash DLC character reveal at this year's The Game Awards? Only Geoff Keighley knows. 

Cybertruck memes continue to spread across the Internet

So many dank memes are popping off of the Cybertruck design. Share your favorites with me!

Disney is taking down dank Baby Yoda gifs and memes

Love seeing Star Wars surprised by Disney acting like the Empire. Dank memes will prevail!

Browns owner Dee Haslam shows silent support for suspended DE Myles Garrett

This is the first time that I have actually liked either of the Haslams. Oh yeah, the Browns beat the Dolphins too.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 25, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola