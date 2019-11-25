First Post! November 25, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Sorry for being so late, I was on a Shacknews.com dev call. Please understand. Let's officially kick off off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sakurai was confused by Smash Ultimate GOTY 2019 nomination

The tweet translated says something like, "Why is the Smash Bros. SP last year's game nominated? When I thought, The Game Awards last year was one day before the release date. This is where Joker stole the invitation. I was also impressed by the performance of the orchestra." Will we see another Smash DLC character reveal at this year's The Game Awards? Only Geoff Keighley knows.

Cybertruck memes continue to spread across the Internet

So many dank memes are popping off of the Cybertruck design. Share your favorites with me!

It all makes sense.... pic.twitter.com/pW1dN2xoZY — Lamón Gamón (@LaymenGaming) November 25, 2019

Disney is taking down dank Baby Yoda gifs and memes

Disney intern after removing 200 baby Yoda gifs only to see 3,000 new ones posted. pic.twitter.com/zOTRyRLRyP — CrazEthan (@ethanjmichel) November 24, 2019

Love seeing Star Wars surprised by Disney acting like the Empire. Dank memes will prevail!

Member that part of the Jedi texts where you send cease and desist orders for dank memes? pic.twitter.com/VQsMlCXHWs — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 25, 2019

Browns owner Dee Haslam shows silent support for suspended DE Myles Garrett

This is the first time that I have actually liked either of the Haslams. Oh yeah, the Browns beat the Dolphins too.

