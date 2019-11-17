Weekend Discussion - November 17, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.
I found a controller that is worse than the DS4!
You: it's the "x" button— Harris "Dreamin, Hackin" Foster (@HarrisFoster) November 16, 2019
Sony: it's the "cross" button
Walgreens $20 PS4 controller: pic.twitter.com/ExPrbksF9q
I already dislike the default controller for the PS4, but this is even worse. I love the cylinder button...
Fighting the power, one chicken nugget at a time
I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made— Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019
I am sure Fried Chicken Kid would approve.
11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.— Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019
I think we can all relate...
Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA
How is the new Cal Lightsaber game?
So my wife just looked at this screen and asked if the main character of Jedi Fallen Order is really named “Cal Lightsaber.”— Shaun McInnis (@smcinnis) November 16, 2019
I’m now convinced this is the greatest character name in Star Wars history. pic.twitter.com/1sIXXyAADs
I haven't had a chance to play the new Star Wars game, as I have been connecting strands in a Hideo Kojima game.
THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 11
Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019
Head over to our weeky NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss Myles Garrett's suspension, Kaepernick's workout, the games, and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.
#Browns #BrownsTwitter #suspendRUDOLPH pic.twitter.com/jsY7SF78bZ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 17, 2019
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review - Between light and dark
- Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite Star Wars game?
- Interview: How WoW Shadowlands environments were born
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 17, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - November 17, 2019