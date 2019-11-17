Weekend Discussion - November 17, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

I found a controller that is worse than the DS4!

You: it's the "x" button

Sony: it's the "cross" button

Walgreens $20 PS4 controller: pic.twitter.com/ExPrbksF9q — Harris "Dreamin, Hackin" Foster (@HarrisFoster) November 16, 2019

I already dislike the default controller for the PS4, but this is even worse. I love the cylinder button...

Fighting the power, one chicken nugget at a time

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

I am sure Fried Chicken Kid would approve.

11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.



I think we can all relate...



Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019

How is the new Cal Lightsaber game?

So my wife just looked at this screen and asked if the main character of Jedi Fallen Order is really named “Cal Lightsaber.”



I’m now convinced this is the greatest character name in Star Wars history. pic.twitter.com/1sIXXyAADs — Shaun McInnis (@smcinnis) November 16, 2019

I haven't had a chance to play the new Star Wars game, as I have been connecting strands in a Hideo Kojima game.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 11

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

Head over to our weeky NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss Myles Garrett's suspension, Kaepernick's workout, the games, and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

