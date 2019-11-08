Fortnite Chapter 2 boosts October Twitch views as WoW Classic slips Twitch's viewership was wild in October with the launch of Fortnite, but it would appear that the rose-colored glasses for World of Warcraft Classic are starting to fall off.

Another month has come and gone and Twitch’s number have flipped and flopped around various events. That said, viewership overall was higher than in previous months and League of Legends and Fortnite Chapter 2 had a heavy hand in it. Meanwhile, it would appear that World of Warcraft Classic is starting to lose steam already according to some recent stats and reports.

Recently, the data for October 2019 was collected by Twitch analytics and stat site SullyGnome while reporting on the results was issued by stream management platform StreamElements. The reports show that Fortnite was the second-most streamed game in October with a 31% growth over viewership in September, no doubt due in large part to the hype and release of Fortnite Chapter 2. League of Legends held onto a top spot and was the most watched game of October by far with over 125 million viewers tuning in to check out League of Legends Worlds 2019. Meanwhile, World of Warcraft Classic lost its sheen and took a hard fall down the list, dropping from nearly 90 million viewers in September to around 36 million in October.

League of Legends was easily in the top spot thanks to the international competition going on with Worlds 2019, but the Just Chatting category continues to surprisingly flourish near the top as well. [Image by SullyGnome]

Interestingly, in the streamer end of Twitch, despite World of Warcraft Classic’s slip down the list of games, World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold still held the top spot on the list with over 6 million views. Following close behind him at just under 6 million was battle royale streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney. Michael “shroud” Grzesiek was still hanging in there at the end of October with over 3 million views, but this is likely to change drastically considering he announced his exit from Twitch to stream exclusively on Mixer near the end of October.

Asmongold continues to carry the banner for WoW despite its slip in the top games while Brazillian streamer gaules continues to rock it in the CSGO community. Shroud is still here, but due to his move to Mixer, that likely won't last. [Image by SullyGnome]

Also notable is that the Just Chatting category of Twitch continues to build steam. It continues to sit in a top spot on the viewership charts and grew from 63 million to over 68 million in October. It’s an odd one considering it doesn’t fall under talk shows, but is rather meant for intermissions when gamers are simply talking to their streamers, but it’s still one worth continuing to keep an eye on as it continues to grow month by month.

What were you watching on Twitch this past month? Did you switch it up or fall into one of the categories above? Let us know what gaming caught your eye in the Shacknews Chatty comment section.