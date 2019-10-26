Weekend Discussion - October 26, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
California is on fire, again
Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes. Stay safe, California Shackers.
Cool art style for a game
ミッションの経過が分かりやすいように残りの数値を表示するようにしようと思います。#ゆびゆびランナー #unity #gamedev pic.twitter.com/u6EkC4RCEg— ねんねん (@NenlNen) October 17, 2019
This looks cool! Thanks to zolointo for bringing this to my attention with his thread on the Shacknews Chatty.
#WWE2K20GOTY
cOnTiNuInG tO InVeStIgAtE pic.twitter.com/Y0z48Wz4y9— JBoi (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) October 25, 2019
WWE 2K20's dev team finally issued a statement about the game's launch condition. We streamed it last night, and it seems pretty great. Not sure what the fuss is about, to be honest.
Browns fan obituary: "There is some comfort in knowing he won’t have to endure the rest of the season.”
Canton man Donald Miller's family penned a pretty hilarious obituary. Rest in peace, sir.
Seflie Saturday at Shacknews
Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.
