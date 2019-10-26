Weekend Discussion - October 26, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

California is on fire, again

Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes. Stay safe, California Shackers.

Cool art style for a game

This looks cool! Thanks to zolointo for bringing this to my attention with his thread on the Shacknews Chatty.

#WWE2K20GOTY

WWE 2K20's dev team finally issued a statement about the game's launch condition. We streamed it last night, and it seems pretty great. Not sure what the fuss is about, to be honest.

Browns fan obituary: "There is some comfort in knowing he won’t have to endure the rest of the season.”

Go Browns!

Canton man Donald Miller's family penned a pretty hilarious obituary. Rest in peace, sir.

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.

Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for October 26, 2019. Here is a picture of Lola to kick off your weekend.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.