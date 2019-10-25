Evening Reading - October 25, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.
Don't give Greg an axe, and don't have him throw it
Axe Throwing is hard...@axemonkeysvegas pic.twitter.com/fkPcYqbx8P— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) October 25, 2019
Greg Burke, our video editor at Shacknews, is on assignment this weekend. As Tony put it on Twitter, "blazer axe throwing - official sport of the aristocracy."
President Trump prefers the Home Button on iPhone
To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
There is a bit of a learning curve when you make the switch to the iPhone X gesture-based style of getting to the home button. I wonder if Tim Apple will reply...
VR Wii Bowling?
I made Wii Bowling in VR, you're welcome, internet. pic.twitter.com/WSBICqvNmu— Samperson (@SamNChiet) October 24, 2019
VR dev sammakesvr posted a clip of a version of Wii Bowling running in VR. Sounds cool, and it might be worth checking out his Patreon.
#WWE2K20GOTY
Chris Jarrard was joined by myself and our good buddy BeowolfSchaefer for a fun stream today on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Here are some amazing clips, in case you missed the livestream.
Crash #1 for #WWE2K20 during @crbz_jarrard stream today at https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/4pOH7ZGn0d— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
Just some quality cutscenes here. #WWE2K20https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/8N33e6z4Jb— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
LOL #WWE2K20https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/qlHlVnwARX— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
Those eyes will haunt us...https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/fAcD8CiwoA— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
LOL @BeowolfSchaefer #WWE2K20 https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/WOUgHl10Mj— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
Dat ice sculpture tho.https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/JxsRrr1eYV— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
It's a fine looking coffee maker.https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/h4pqCbOg1M— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
"Why are they USA signs in Canada?" - @BeowolfSchaefer https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/2WTtIsnyh2— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
Shoulder glitch in #WWE2K20 https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/WUIFimvMHT— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
No, not the tongue! https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/0pEy8KrCMC— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
"What on Earth is this?" - @crbz_jarrard https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/GwnDU99H9K— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
"Like when somebody knocks on the bathroom door?" - @BeowolfSchaefer https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/abJ0Wx9U2Z— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
#WWE2K20 DANCE OFF!https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/JUfPlHBbHW— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
RIBBY, NOOOOOO!https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/uFDz7spT4q— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
WUT #WWE2K20 https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 pic.twitter.com/EitMkDJ2iu— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2019
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Outer Worlds guide and walkthrough by Bill Lavoy
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite video game Halloween event?
- Team Fortress 2: A Boo-rief History of Scream Fortress by Ozzie Mejia
- Why is Nintendo's stock (NTDOY) dropping this month? by Asif Khan
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading and the confirmation of the weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to kick off your weekend.
What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 25, 2019