New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Evening Reading - October 25, 2019

It's Friday, and I am here to confirm the weekend. Here's your ER.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

Don't give Greg an axe, and don't have him throw it

Greg Burke, our video editor at Shacknews, is on assignment this weekend. As Tony put it on Twitter, "blazer axe throwing - official sport of the aristocracy."

President Trump prefers the Home Button on iPhone

There is a bit of a learning curve when you make the switch to the iPhone X gesture-based style of getting to the home button. I wonder if Tim Apple will reply...

VR Wii Bowling?

VR dev sammakesvr posted a clip of a version of Wii Bowling running in VR. Sounds cool, and it might be worth checking out his Patreon.

#WWE2K20GOTY

Chris Jarrard was joined by myself and our good buddy BeowolfSchaefer for a fun stream today on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Here are some amazing clips, in case you missed the livestream.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading and the confirmation of the weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to kick off your weekend.

Lola is truly the best dog ever.
Lola is truly the best dog ever.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola