Evening Reading - October 25, 2019

Don't give Greg an axe, and don't have him throw it

Greg Burke, our video editor at Shacknews, is on assignment this weekend. As Tony put it on Twitter, "blazer axe throwing - official sport of the aristocracy."

President Trump prefers the Home Button on iPhone

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

There is a bit of a learning curve when you make the switch to the iPhone X gesture-based style of getting to the home button. I wonder if Tim Apple will reply...

VR Wii Bowling?

I made Wii Bowling in VR, you're welcome, internet. pic.twitter.com/WSBICqvNmu — Samperson (@SamNChiet) October 24, 2019

VR dev sammakesvr posted a clip of a version of Wii Bowling running in VR. Sounds cool, and it might be worth checking out his Patreon.

#WWE2K20GOTY

Chris Jarrard was joined by myself and our good buddy BeowolfSchaefer for a fun stream today on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Here are some amazing clips, in case you missed the livestream.

