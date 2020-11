WWE 2K14 Phenom Edition comes in Undertaker coffin

If you wish video games still came in cool boxes so you could decorate your dwelling with tat, oh boy, you can't get much cooler than a tin coffin. 2K today revealed a 'Phenom Edition' of WWE 2K14 dedicated to that fairweather goth, The Undertaker. Packed into a metal coffin along with the game are a signed card, an exclusive skin of his 'American Badass' days, and more dark doodads.