XIII Classic is now officially available on Steam
Snag the original XIII just in time to get ready for the remake, which is releasing in fall 2020.
Snag the original XIII just in time to get ready for the remake, which is releasing in fall 2020.
Our first look at the remake of the classic comic book shooter XIII is here, and we've got some screenshots to take a look at.
Looks like we'll be waiting a little while longer to get our hands on this cel-shaded comic book shooter.
XIII is getting a remake on all consoles and PC later this year in November. Are you excited yet?