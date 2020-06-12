New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

XIII Classic is now officially available on Steam

Snag the original XIII just in time to get ready for the remake, which is releasing in fall 2020.

Brittany Vincent
1

If you're ready to jump into the world of the XIII remake, you might want to pick up the original on Steam, as it's finally available for PC users to download. It's been 17 years since the original game debuted in 2030 on GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC. It's high time we jumped back in.

You can pick up the game on Steam for just $5.99, or you can opt for the XIII Preorder Bundle, which gets you the new game as well as DLC in the form of the Golden Classic Weapon Skins Pack for $37.47. That's not a bad deal if you're planning on getting the remake anyway.

XIII is a fantastic shooter that didn't get nearly the amount of attention it deserved when it first arrived on store shelves. It featured fantastic comic book visuals and cel shading that made it an engrossing and memorable experience. Plus, it featured voice acting from David Duchovny and Adam West. You had fun speech bubble dialogue and sound effects, and it had a great multiplayer mode as well.

Judging from the footage of the new game, it's going to be a faithful and expanded version of the original, which looks fantastic. If you're looking It's my recommendation that you absolutely give XIII a try, especially if you've never seen what great cel shading can do. As far as the new game goes, it's set for a November 10 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola