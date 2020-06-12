XIII Classic is now officially available on Steam Snag the original XIII just in time to get ready for the remake, which is releasing in fall 2020.

If you're ready to jump into the world of the XIII remake, you might want to pick up the original on Steam, as it's finally available for PC users to download. It's been 17 years since the original game debuted in 2030 on GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC. It's high time we jumped back in.

You can pick up the game on Steam for just $5.99, or you can opt for the XIII Preorder Bundle, which gets you the new game as well as DLC in the form of the Golden Classic Weapon Skins Pack for $37.47. That's not a bad deal if you're planning on getting the remake anyway.

XIII is a fantastic shooter that didn't get nearly the amount of attention it deserved when it first arrived on store shelves. It featured fantastic comic book visuals and cel shading that made it an engrossing and memorable experience. Plus, it featured voice acting from David Duchovny and Adam West. You had fun speech bubble dialogue and sound effects, and it had a great multiplayer mode as well.

Judging from the footage of the new game, it's going to be a faithful and expanded version of the original, which looks fantastic. If you're looking It's my recommendation that you absolutely give XIII a try, especially if you've never seen what great cel shading can do. As far as the new game goes, it's set for a November 10 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.