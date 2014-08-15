Skydive: Proximity Flight lands on Xbox 360 and PS3 this fall

Dejobaan Games has cornered the futuristic base-jumping market with its AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! games, but if you want to skim desert canyons and lush forests rather than dystopian cityscapes, Skydive: Proximity Flight may be more your bag. Developer Gaijin Entertainment today announced its fall 'em up will smash into Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this fall as a downloadable release with optional Kinect and Move support.