All Stories Tagged: Xbox Live Arcade

Halo: Spartan Assault invading Xbox One and 360 with co-op

Microsoft has, somewhat disingenuously, used Halo: Spartan Assault to advertise "having Halo" on Windows 8, when it's really only a so-so twin-stick shooter set within the same pointless fiction. Still, if you fancy having a bash but not buying Windows 8, good news: the game's coming to Xbox 360 and Xbox One in December.

Ascend: Hand of Kul out F2P on XBLA

Microsoft announced back at E3 2012 that it was bringing a free-to-play action-RPG to Xbox Live Arcade, then seemed to forget about it. Well, Ascend: Hand of Kul quietly launched yesterday, so give it a go if you fancy murdering monsters without paying a penny, at least to check out its single-player/multiplayer crossover ideas.

Foul Play for PC and Xbox 360 offers gentlemanly brawling

Yes, yes we're very quaint here in England. Top hats, monocles, all of that, everywhere (or in trendy East London where I live, anyway). Continuing the stereotype we titter at knowing the world believes, Mediatonic is bringing gentlemanly side-scrolling fighting to PC and Xbox 360 with Foul Play on September 18.

Skydive: Proximity Flight lands on Xbox 360 and PS3 this fall

Dejobaan Games has cornered the futuristic base-jumping market with its AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! games, but if you want to skim desert canyons and lush forests rather than dystopian cityscapes, Skydive: Proximity Flight may be more your bag. Developer Gaijin Entertainment today announced its fall 'em up will smash into Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this fall as a downloadable release with optional Kinect and Move support.

Super Time Force trailer: six minutes of gameplay

Super T.I.M.E. Force's retro cartoon trailer was thoroughly pleasant, but how about a little gameplay? A new three-minute gameplay vid shows how the heroes reverse and loop time to explode enemies and rescue each other from imminent death.

Fez XBLA getting patched after cert fees dropped

Fez creator Phil Fish became, very much against his will, the poster boy for railing against Xbox Live Arcade patch certification costs last year. But now that Microsoft has dropped patch certification fees, hooray, a new Fez patch is coming to XBLA.

State of Decay update 2 out today

It started in Australia but didn't stay there for long. Within hours it was rolling across borders and drifting across seas, a wave of undead crashing against shores. The second State of Decay title update is rolling out today, I'm saying. The patch notes list a grand 56 changes, from bug fixes to balance tweaks.

