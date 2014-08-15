Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
From Adventure and Minesweeper to Age of Empires and Halo and beyond, explore Microsoft's history in the PC and video game industries--based on interviews with over 40 developers.
From Adventure and Minesweeper to Age of Empires and Halo and beyond, explore Microsoft's history in the PC and video game industries--based on interviews with over 40 developers.
This summer passed us by without any Summer of Arcade or similar promotion from Microsoft, even as Sony continued its PLAY program. Why?
Microsoft has, somewhat disingenuously, used Halo: Spartan Assault to advertise "having Halo" on Windows 8, when it's really only a so-so twin-stick shooter set within the same pointless fiction. Still, if you fancy having a bash but not buying Windows 8, good news: the game's coming to Xbox 360 and Xbox One in December.
Microsoft announced back at E3 2012 that it was bringing a free-to-play action-RPG to Xbox Live Arcade, then seemed to forget about it. Well, Ascend: Hand of Kul quietly launched yesterday, so give it a go if you fancy murdering monsters without paying a penny, at least to check out its single-player/multiplayer crossover ideas.
Yes, yes we're very quaint here in England. Top hats, monocles, all of that, everywhere (or in trendy East London where I live, anyway). Continuing the stereotype we titter at knowing the world believes, Mediatonic is bringing gentlemanly side-scrolling fighting to PC and Xbox 360 with Foul Play on September 18.
Dejobaan Games has cornered the futuristic base-jumping market with its AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! games, but if you want to skim desert canyons and lush forests rather than dystopian cityscapes, Skydive: Proximity Flight may be more your bag. Developer Gaijin Entertainment today announced its fall 'em up will smash into Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this fall as a downloadable release with optional Kinect and Move support.
It turns out that the Xbox One version of Twisted Pixel's LocoCycle hasn't been in development for very long -- about six months, to be precise.
Super T.I.M.E. Force's retro cartoon trailer was thoroughly pleasant, but how about a little gameplay? A new three-minute gameplay vid shows how the heroes reverse and loop time to explode enemies and rescue each other from imminent death.
Fez creator Phil Fish became, very much against his will, the poster boy for railing against Xbox Live Arcade patch certification costs last year. But now that Microsoft has dropped patch certification fees, hooray, a new Fez patch is coming to XBLA.
It started in Australia but didn't stay there for long. Within hours it was rolling across borders and drifting across seas, a wave of undead crashing against shores. The second State of Decay title update is rolling out today, I'm saying. The patch notes list a grand 56 changes, from bug fixes to balance tweaks.