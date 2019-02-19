VR tabletop dungeon crawler Demeo gets May release date
Resolution Games revealed that its tabletop fantasy dungeon crawler Demeo will be arriving on VR HMD platforms in May 2021.
Resolution Games revealed that its tabletop fantasy dungeon crawler Demeo will be arriving on VR HMD platforms in May 2021.
Grab a Samsung Odyssey+ Windows MR HMD on the cheap and add it to your collection.
It's time to step into some incredible virtual worlds with Cyber Monday 2018 VR deals from various establishments.
Things continue to look up for VR use, at least when looking at the SteamVR usage.
Gamers can get their grope on as a TSA agent very soon.
The organization follows up the Firefox Reality reveal with its a mixed reality experiment.
We've compiled the best VR deals from a collection of retailers just in time for you to join the immersive future of gaming and entertainment.
A new beta program from Microsoft will be giving the new mixed reality HMDs access to SteamVR experiences, deepening the software pool by a huge amount.
The Windows MR headsets from Dell, Acer, HP, and Lenovo have a solid software ecosystem for early adopters to pick from.
VR democratization commence! Four headsets are available for your purchase online and in local establishments with a fifth available for pre-order.