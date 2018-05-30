Warhammer Underworlds: Online dev talks working with Games Workshop
The Creative Director of Tin Man Games discusses the team's history with tabletop games and how they got started with Games Workshop.
The Creative Director of Tin Man Games discusses the team's history with tabletop games and how they got started with Games Workshop.
Console players have to wait a little longer to get their Warhammer on.
For the glory of Mankind.
Microsoft made a huge impression with the announcement of the HoloLens, and its Augmented Reality features can have some great gaming applications. Here are games that are out now, or scheduled to release this year, that could get a huge upgrade using HoloLens.
More lovely Warhammer 40,000 video games shall flow forth from THQ, as the publisher's licensing agreement has been extended.