Warhammer Underworlds: Online dev talks working with Games Workshop

Warhammer Underworlds: Online is a new, tabletop multiplayer game featuring dice, miniature, and cards, and was developed by the team at Tin Man Games. This company has had a lot of experience in the physical and digital mediums, and we had the opportunity to sit down with Neil Rennison, the founder of Tin Man Games, and talk all about the company’s relationship with Games Workshop and the projects it’s helped create. Please check out the interview below!

Warhammer Underworlds: Online – Creative Director Interview

Tin Man Games has a long history of creating physical games as well as digital games. Some of the first titles were released as apps for iPhone, such as Fighting Fantasy. But the team also worked on console titles, like the VR game, Tables of Tales: The Crooked Crown. This game is a tabletop experience featuring miniatures, cards, and dice. In fact, it would seem it precipitated the joining of forces between Games Workshop and Tin Man Games.

The team at Tin Man Games cut their teeth for Games Workshop by working on a Warhammer 40,000 gamebook app called Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion. Shortly thereafter, Games Workshop released Warhammer Underworlds: Shadespire, and based on Tin Man Games’ previous work on Tables of Tales, as Neil Rennison puts it, “It was a natural fit.”

Rennison also mentions that there was an appetite from the Games Workshop community for more games featuring miniatures. In a game like Warhammer Underworlds, the deck-building was an added bonus that appealed to video game players, those interested in Hearthstone and the like.

A lot is revealed in this 25-minute interview. Rennison opens up about what it’s like developing games as a small studio, where, as he puts it, they’re often punching above their weight. The level of polish in the team's games is equivalent to that put out by a large, triple-A company such as Blizzard.

