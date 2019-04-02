Snapshot VR is coming to Early Access in July
Experience high-octane paintball matches in virtual-reality with Snapshot VR.
Play all the VR titles your heart desires with the new Viveport Infinity unlimited VR subscription service.
The standalone HTC Vive Focus Plus uses dual 6DoF VR controllers, bringing the experience closer to the standard set by tethered HMDs.
Before shifting to the unlimited Viveport Infinity format, the virtual reality gaming platform has amassed over 600 experiences.
We caught up to HTC at CES 2019 to talk about Vive, their plans for Viveport and more.
This touching VR film was created in an effort to educate viewers about deforestation.
Valve's stranglehold on PC gamers is slipping and this latest concession is a sign of weakness for Steam in the Launcher War.
Some new perks, including free monthly VR codes, will be coming to new and old subscribers soon.
HTC is doubling down on their investment in the VR industry, this time focusing on making Viveport a fully functional storefront that welcomes content creation.