New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: VanillaWare

Dragon's Crown cross-platform play now live

When Atlus said that Cross-Play was coming soon to VanillaWare's hack 'n' slash Dragon's Crown, it really meant it. Only six days after its announcement, the publisher yesterday rolled out a patch adding cross-platform multiplayer between the PS3 and Vita editions.

Dragon's Crown narrator DLC free for first month

Pre-order bonuses may be tantalising, but I'd hesitate to recommend laying down money for any game when we don't quite know whether it's actually any good. While Atlus is tempting Dragon's Crown pre-orders with an art book, it's also announced a bonus for people keen to play it but sensible enough to wait for reviews. For the first month after launch, a DLC pack with six new narrator voices from its six characters will be free to all and sundry.

Dragon's Crown cutting into PS3 and Vita this summer

Dragon's Crown was announced alongside the PlayStation Vita at E3 2011 but while Sony's handheld came out long ago, the hand-drawn beat 'em up from Odin Sphere dev Vanillaware has been notably absent. Not for much longer. It'll arrive on PlayStation 3 and Vita this summer, publisher Atlus announced today--a wee bit later than the original launch window of spring 2012.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola