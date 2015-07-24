Dragon's Crown narrator DLC free for first month

Pre-order bonuses may be tantalising, but I'd hesitate to recommend laying down money for any game when we don't quite know whether it's actually any good. While Atlus is tempting Dragon's Crown pre-orders with an art book, it's also announced a bonus for people keen to play it but sensible enough to wait for reviews. For the first month after launch, a DLC pack with six new narrator voices from its six characters will be free to all and sundry.