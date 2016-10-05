The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings with extra Hz
Naughty Dog's PS4 treasure-hunting duology finally makes its way to the PS5, bringing along some higher frame rates.
Naughty Dog's PS4 treasure-hunting duology finally makes its way to the PS5, bringing along some higher frame rates.
Fans of the Uncharted series will be able to enjoy the first three installments of the series in remastered, standalone releases.
Before jumping into Uncharted 4 next year, players can meet some of the series' most memorable characters all over again in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and its story trailer that was released today.
Sony is planning on re-releasing its most popular PS3 franchises, in preparation for the upcoming releases of Resistance 3 and Uncharted 3.