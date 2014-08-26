EA Sports refreshes NHL and UFC partnerships with multi-year deals
Much to no one's surprise, EA Sports has refreshed contracts with the NHL and UFC to continue producing officially licensed games for both organizations.
It's time to pound fools with "The Immortal". Or "Quicksand", if you prefer.
Fans will be able to get their hands on EA Sports UFC next week, with a demo on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
A new trailer for EA Sports UFC shows fighters in action, with all the skin deformation, bruising, and bleeding that implies.
EA Sports UFC has revealed the second athlete to don its cover. Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson will join Jon 'Bones' Jones on the game's cover, just ahead of their anticipated rematch.
THQ has filed suit against Electronic Arts and UFC parent company Zuffa, claiming that EA shared confidential financial information as it attempted to grab the UFC license for itself.
Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, two of the most recognizable female fighters in UFC, will headline the female MMA roster for the upcoming EA Sports UFC.
The spectacle of EA Sports' big-budget, next-generation approach to UFC is undeniably appealing.
EA Sports' upcoming UFC game will be available in Spring 2014 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
EA Sports head Andrew Wilson says the Fight Night team has been almost entirely redirected to work on UFC, after the company grabbed the rights from THQ in June of last year.