Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer reveals gameplay

Juggling two jobs can be difficult for anyone, but Captain Edward Kenway seems to take the responsibilities of both pirate and Assassin in his stride. Ubisoft today dropped the first "gameplay" trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, showing the kind of salty shenanigans players can expect from its latest open-world murder simulator.

Assassin's Creed 4 dev: pirates no longer 'for kids'

You and I know pirates to be cheery drunkards, perhaps made of plasticine, who plunder cursed booty and battle sea monsters. Yet, Ubisoft Montreal claims, this is all fiction. The developer has said it is "giving pirates the HBO, reality treatment" in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, suggesting that perhaps piracy wasn't all hook hands and perching parrots.

