Skull & Bones delayed again, won't set sail in 2021
Drop anchor, mateys. You're going to be waiting a while for Skull & Bones to sail the seven seas.
Drop anchor, mateys. You're going to be waiting a while for Skull & Bones to sail the seven seas.
Avast ye, scalawags!
Neither game reached as wide an audience as the publisher hoped.
Ubisoft and Ubisoft Singapore have released a new web series chronicling the making of Ghost Recon Phantoms, the free-to-play online shooter that's set to release its final version on Steam on April 10.
Ubisoft will add some new tweaks to Ghost Recon Phantoms (formerly Ghost Recon Online) in time for its Steam release on April 10, including new matchmaking tweaks and a new weapon customization system.
Juggling two jobs can be difficult for anyone, but Captain Edward Kenway seems to take the responsibilities of both pirate and Assassin in his stride. Ubisoft today dropped the first "gameplay" trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, showing the kind of salty shenanigans players can expect from its latest open-world murder simulator.
You and I know pirates to be cheery drunkards, perhaps made of plasticine, who plunder cursed booty and battle sea monsters. Yet, Ubisoft Montreal claims, this is all fiction. The developer has said it is "giving pirates the HBO, reality treatment" in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, suggesting that perhaps piracy wasn't all hook hands and perching parrots.
Ubisoft has announced that Ghost Recon Online will begin its closed beta on March 5
A video diary for Ghost Recon Online has been released, featuring the team behind the game explaining what makes it unique.