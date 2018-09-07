The Crew Motorfest is the next game in the franchise & it's coming in 2023
Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
The Crew 2 is back with all new events and a brand new hovercraft discipline.
Day 1 of E3 2017 kicks off with the team looking at the sequel from Ubisoft.
Ubisoft's latest adrenaline-fueled experience aims to be the king of all motorsports titles.