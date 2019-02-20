XSplit Interview: Crafting a unique streaming experience
One of the biggest names in digital content creation on the latest iteration of their game capture service.
She was one of the Twitch Sings: Stream Star finalists, but Joliet4's journey to TwitchCon wasn't easy. Shacknews learns about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and how joy, faith, and community helped her pull through and find purpose through streaming.
Take Rocket League, make it 3D, and put it all along a Harry Potter-style backdrop and you get Broomstick League. Shacknews is intrigued, so we gave it a try at this year's TwitchCon.
WWE isn't the only wrestling game in town, as CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling steps into the ring next week. Shacknews went to TwitchCon and we got to try it out.
Beyond livestreaming, Twitch has become partly synonymous with esports. To get an insight into Twitch Esports' continued growth and development, Shacknews sat down with Head of Twitch Esports Justin Dellario for a special interview.
