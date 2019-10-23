XSplit Interview: Crafting a unique streaming experience One of the biggest names in digital content creation on the latest iteration of their game capture service.

XSplit has become a premiere name in the world of video capture and streaming. Their services aim to simplify the experience for consumers, while providing them with a wide range of options. XSplit has to primary programs - the Broadcaster and Gamecaster. The Gamecaster is receiving a large update with hopes of improving several key aspects of the program. We spoke with AJ, the community manager for XSplit about all of the new features fans can enjoy.

In its original state, XSplit’s Gamecaster was pretty stripped down, not offering many capabilities outside of gameplay and camera capture. This was a main focus when designing updates for the service. “We wanted to have a solution that’s a lot simpler, but can do things better than the old gamecaster.” XSplit describes the updated version of the program as a marriage between the old Gamecaster and the traditional broadcaster.

Overlays are a big necessity for live streamers and YouTubers. They provide a sense of style, flavor, and streamline information. The simplest overlay can take a basic looking broadcast to something much more professional and inviting. The updated version of Gamecaster has a full roster of overlay templates that creators can use to spice up their content. The templates are organized into categories based on different game genres and content types. Creators will also have the ability to go in and customize the overlay to better fit their stream.

If you want to get your hands on the new Gamecaster, it will be available to premium and lifetime membership holders.