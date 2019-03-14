Back 4 Blood returns from the void with concept art after more than a year
It isn't much to go on for Turtle Rock's return to a Left 4 Dead co-op zombie formula, but the game is still kicking around.
Turtle Rock, the studio behind Left 4 Dead, is moving forward with original IP Back 4 Blood, which will evolve the co-op zombie shooter experience and feature PvP.
