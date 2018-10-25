Trump dumps Executive Order on Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the Internet
The president of the United States did a thing with a pen that is probably against the law. Tune in tomorrow to see how much worse things can get!
The president of the United States did a thing with a pen that is probably against the law. Tune in tomorrow to see how much worse things can get!
The trade war between the United States and China is escalating with threats of new tariffs, and President Trump sent out a tweet storm directing companies to come home.
The Commander-in-chief, ladies and gentlemen. Sad!
The first Presidential Alert was surprisingly presidential.
The adult actress described the president's private parts in her tell-all book. Apparently it's not a Bowser in his trousers.
The President claims 'Google & others" are suppressing conservative voices.
The games industry should be prepared to be scapegoated for the Parkland tragedy.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the meeting during today's White House Press Briefing. President Trump has the video game industry in his sights.
The leader of the free world continues to point fingers and assign blame to targets without merit.