Trump's Truth Social is the number one free app on App Store again Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has catapulted Trump's Truth Social social media app to the top of the Apple App Store free charts.

Social media companies like Twitter sure have been dominating the headlines of late, and you may have even heard about people quitting over Elon Musk's acquisition. Apparently people are leaving Twitter and some of them appear to be on Trump's Truth Social, catalputing the app to the top of the App Store again.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) was up 14.25% on Tuesday, recovering from a selloff on the news that Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

DWAC shareholders have had a wild ride since its IPO.

With a market capitalization slight over $1 billion, DWAC might actually draw some new investors now that Twitter is going private. The shares hit an all-time high of $175/share following an IPO price of $12/share just last year. It's important to note that this isn't the first time that Truth Social has hit the Top Free Apps Charts on App Store.

Trump had stated earlier this week that he would not rejoin Twitter even if unbanned by Elon Apparently this actually drew some of the former president's former followers who followed him over to his new app Truth Social.

