Trump says he won't rejoin Twitter even if Musk unbans him

Trump declared that he would not be returning to Twitter (TWTR) even as Elon Musk prepares to take over following today’s news that the world’s richest man bought Twitter for $44 billion. This has been a fear of many Twitter users recently, and one of the reasons some have been against Musk buying Twitter in the first place. Instead of returning to Twitter, Trump told Fox News he will instead stick with his own platform, TRUTH Social.

Trump was banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021, for policy violations related to inciting violence and his role in the January 6 Capitol riot over President Joe Biden's victory in 2020's US presidential election. In the lead up to Musk purchasing Twitter, he’s been vocal about the need for free speech on the platform, leading some to believe this was a hint that Trump would be allowed to return. As it turns out, Trump won’t be coming back even if Musk unbans him, which will suit many folks just fine.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

While it’s unlikely that many people will lose sleep over Trump staying over on TRUTH Social, concerns over Musk buying Twitter don’t end there. It should be noted, however, that there’s reason for optimism that Musk can improve Twitter in several ways, as he’s stated the need for more transparency with algorithms, an edit button, and he plans to tackle spam bots. How it all ultimately shakes out remains to be seen, but at least we’ve got some clarification on the Trump situation.

