Trump says he won't rejoin Twitter even if Musk unbans him

Donald Trump has told Fox News that he won't be heading back to Twitter, choosing instead to stick with TRUTH Social.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Donald Trump will not be heading back to Twitter, choosing instead to stick with his own platform, TRUTH Social. This news comes as a relief to many that believed Elon Musk would invite the former president back once Musk completed his acquisition of the social media giant.

Trump declared that he would not be returning to Twitter (TWTR) even as Elon Musk prepares to take over following today’s news that the world’s richest man bought Twitter for $44 billion. This has been a fear of many Twitter users recently, and one of the reasons some have been against Musk buying Twitter in the first place. Instead of returning to Twitter, Trump told Fox News he will instead stick with his own platform, TRUTH Social.

Donald Trump Won't Come Back to Twitter

Trump was banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021, for policy violations related to inciting violence and his role in the January 6 Capitol riot over President Joe Biden's victory in 2020's US presidential election. In the lead up to Musk purchasing Twitter, he’s been vocal about the need for free speech on the platform, leading some to believe this was a hint that Trump would be allowed to return. As it turns out, Trump won’t be coming back even if Musk unbans him, which will suit many folks just fine.

While it’s unlikely that many people will lose sleep over Trump staying over on TRUTH Social, concerns over Musk buying Twitter don’t end there. It should be noted, however, that there’s reason for optimism that Musk can improve Twitter in several ways, as he’s stated the need for more transparency with algorithms, an edit button, and he plans to tackle spam bots. How it all ultimately shakes out remains to be seen, but at least we’ve got some clarification on the Trump situation.

If you’d like to stay current with the news surrounding Elon Musk buying Twitter, our topic page is a great place to find extensive coverage.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles.

