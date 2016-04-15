New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Trendy Entertainment

Dungeon Defenders 2 announced: free-to-play with MOBA mode

A sequel to action-RPG tower defense Dungeon Defenders is on the way, imaginatively titled Dungeon Defenders 2. And, like almost anything with even a whiff of towers nowadays, it's picked up a competitive MOBA mode inspired by the likes of Dota and League of Legends. Announced yesterday by developer Trendy Entertainment, it'll be free-to-play on PC, Mac, browsers, iOS and Android.

Dungeon Defenders not coming to Vita

After revealed the popular Dungeon Defenders running on the PS Vita early last year, developer Trendy Entertainment has backed off on the platform, allocating resources to a new project.

Dungeon Defenders PC DLC ruled out for PS3 and 360

Dungeon Defenders developer Trendy Entertainment announced today that the console versions of the game won't be receiving much of the PC downloadable content, due to patch restrictions and other priorities for the team.

Dungeon Defenders mod SDK released

Fancy turning Dungeon Defenders into an FPS? With today's release of a full development kit, industrial modders can now make everything from new maps and characters to whole new modes and games.

