Dungeon Defenders 2 announced: free-to-play with MOBA mode

A sequel to action-RPG tower defense Dungeon Defenders is on the way, imaginatively titled Dungeon Defenders 2. And, like almost anything with even a whiff of towers nowadays, it's picked up a competitive MOBA mode inspired by the likes of Dota and League of Legends. Announced yesterday by developer Trendy Entertainment, it'll be free-to-play on PC, Mac, browsers, iOS and Android.