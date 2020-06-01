ShackStream: Indie-licious protecs & also attacs in Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

We’re about to get our tower defense on in today’s episode of Indie-licious, y’all. On this week’s ShackStream, we’ve Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. The Eternia Crystals need defending and we're going to protect them with classic tower defense and rpg elements.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is the latest in the classic tower defense franchise from the original developers at Chromatic Games (formerly Trendy Entertainment). In Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, you take up the role of one of four heroes in the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to protect Eternia Cyrstals which keep evil from seeping out into the world in a solo or co-op mix of tower defense and action RPG combat. You’ll create towers special to each hero, loot enemies, equip gear, and level up to gain access to stronger strategies.

You can check out what we thought about Dungeon Defenders: Awakened in our Shacknews review or you can check it out as we go live on Indie-licious where we showcase new indie gaming titles every Monday on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45PM PT / 4:45PM ET. You can also catch the stream in the embedded video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

We want to say thank you to every viewer who comes through to support our work here at Shacknews. You make all of this possible with your viewership, follows, and subscriptions. Normally this is where we would simply remind you about subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch or linking your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account to earn a free subscription each month, but we’ve all seen what’s going on right now. And for that, we thank you even more than usual. We know it’s hard out there. If you’re here, we appreciate you for being part of our efforts to try to brighten the world just a bit. We also understand if you can’t be here. We know.

Come take a load off if you can and check it out live as the Indie-licious ShackStream takes on Dungeon Defenders: Awakened and strives to protec and attac hordes of goblins, trolls, and worse critters.