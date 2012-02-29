SEGA's Toshihiro Nagoshi would like to work on a new, challenging F-Zero game
The lead producer on GameCube's F-Zero GX wouldn't mind taking another shot at a new, challenging game in the sci-fi racing franchise.
The lead producer on GameCube's F-Zero GX wouldn't mind taking another shot at a new, challenging game in the sci-fi racing franchise.
Sega COO Okitane Usui is retiring at the end of March, leading to a corporate reshuffling in the wake of poor fiscal results in the most recent quarter.
Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi held an online conference via Japan's Nico Nico Video network this week, revealing the first bits of information on the next game in the series.