Nagoshi Studio wants its first game with NetEase to be like a 'Tarantino film' Toshihiro Nagoshi doesn't want to stray too far from what made the Yakuza games successful, straddling the line between serious and silly.

Earlier this year, Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi surprised many when he announced his sudden exit from Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to join with NetEase and open his new Nagoshi Studio. Now, eyes have been on Nagoshi to see what comes next for the veteran-led developer. For those worried that Nagoshi will stray from his bread and better, the studio lead himself said that’s not the case. He wants Nagoshi Studio’s first game to be similar to the magic that Yakuza captured, like a Tarantino film.

Toshihiro Nagoshi shared these sentiments in a recent interview with German publication 4Players. It was here that Nagoshi shared a few details on the genre and mood he would be going for in Nagoshi Studio’s first game.

“Of course, I can’t reveal too much about our game yet, but I can give a rough idea: It will definitely contain violence as a game element, but I don’t want to go too much in the direction of thriller or even horror,” Nagoshi said.

Like Yakuza, or Quentin Tarantino's films, Toshihiro Nagoshi wants to capture both brutality and humor in his new studio's first game.

The studio lead would go on to share that the vibe he’s going for isn’t too completely serious or completely silly, but more something that straddles the line between brutal and humorous, a style he attributed to a certain movie director.

“I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino film – so there can be humour,” Nagoshi explained. “Something that’s just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn’t suit my taste – I want a human touch, a bit of silliness and a bit of seriousness, that’s what I’m in the mood for at the moment.”

As for when the game will be revealed, Nagoshi was once again forced to remain vague, but he also suggested it might not be long before we see what Nagoshi Studio has up its sleeve.

“I have to be vague. But it’s like this: If I have an idea and want to realise it – then it soon bubbles out of me,” Nagoshi teased.

We know for sure that Nagoshi Studio isn’t going to be designing mobile games for NetEase. With a desire to hit close to his Yakuza franchise, it seems Toshihiro Nagoshi has something rather fun planned for fans. As we await details and reveals of what that game will be, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews.