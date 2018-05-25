The Wolf Among Us 2 reveal coming this Wednesday
After more than a year of radio silence, it's finally time to check in on Telltale's anticipated sequel again.
Those hoping to see more of the Fables world will have to wait just a little longer.
More than any other announcement Telltale Games had this morning, the gaming world rejoiced over the reveal of a second season of The Wolf Among Us. How did the Fables-based detective story become such a hot commodity? Shacknews takes a look back at the first season to offer some answers.