The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles brings more Phoenix Wright court drama in July 2021
This coming July, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will bring a collection of previously Japan-only games to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.
A day after Ace Attorney 6 was announced, we've learned The Great Ace Attorney's Western releases seems less likely.
The Ace Attorney series is going back to the past and Capcom offers a first look in a new trailer from this year's Tokyo Game Show.
The legendary detective will make an appearance in the forthcoming The Great Ace Attorney, working alongside Ryuunosuke Naruhodou to solve crimes.