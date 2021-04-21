The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles brings more Phoenix Wright court drama in July 2021 This coming July, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will bring a collection of previously Japan-only games to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

There are a lot of Phoenix Wright fans around the world, enamored with the exploration, discovery, and dramatic narrative of the courtroom visual novel game, but not every Phoenix Wright game has left Japan for worldwide release. There are quite a few spinoffs and even prequels that went unreleased outside the country. Fortunately, a collection of such titles is on the way to the west soon. Capcom has announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for North American release on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in July 2021.

Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles via the Ace Attorney Twitter and on the Capcom Unity blog on April 21, 2021. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles features two full games - The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve - which have never seen release outside of Japan till now. They feature the story of Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke as he digs in deep into various cases set in a turn-of-the-20th-Century Japan and England. This collection will be launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 27, 2021.

The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series may be one of the most prolific visual novel-style franchises in modern gaming and has featured a wealth of fun and stark narrative and clever puzzle logic over the length of its many games. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will assuredly contain all of the puzzle elements we’ve come to expect out of these games alongside stories full of drama, comedy, and mystery. Not the least among those is that we’ll be joining up to crack cases with world-renowned and royalty-free detective… Herlock Sholmes.

Slight corniness aside, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles should make for a fantastic collection for any narrative and puzzle gaming fan when it finally comes west on July 27. Stay tuned for further news and information leading up the game’s release.