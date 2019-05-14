Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland
The publisher notes that Heartland will provide an all-new perspective on The Division universe.
Ubisoft pushes out a big Title Update a few days ahead of The Division 2's first-ever eight-man raid.
The world's best stream team wraps up the story campaign in The Division 2 and gets ready to take a look at the meat and potatoes of the endgame.
Ubisoft has a pair of fresh betas to gobble up and the Shacknews Stream Team is up for the task.
Prep for The Division 2 by purchasing a shiny new Xbox One X bundle to play it on.
The Division 2's team spoke with Shacknews about what to expect from the latest entry in The Division.
Ubisoft details how Dark Zones and PvP will work in the upcoming The Division 2.
Another game once listed on Steam bites the dust as The Division 2 heads for the Epic Games Store.
The squad-focused loot shooter is moving from a frozen New York City to the mild streets of the nation’s capital. We speak with the game's director about what the move will mean for fans of The Division.
Drain the swamp of D.C. with three (or more) of your friends in this post apocalyptic loot shooter sequel.