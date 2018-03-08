The Stretchers cures the Dizzies on Nintendo Switch today
As Captain Brains is on a rampage, only The Stretchers can save the affected populace from the Dizzies in this new first-party Nintendo effort released out of nowhere.
Tarsier Studio's horror puzzler Little Nightmares is coming to the Nintendo Switch with all the extra goodies included.
Prepare yourself for a truly nightmarish experience with Little Nightmares releases this Spring.
Sony has announced LittleBigPlanet 3 will be getting the series' first story expansion in July.
The developer of LittleBigPlanet Vita announced Hunger today, a game that stars a kidnapped little girl forced to work in a surreal resort.
The Vita version of LittleBigPlanet may be the best title in the franchise so far.
The Vita version of LittleBigPlanet finally has a release date. Touch-screen playing, creating, and sharing will be available come September 25th.