All Stories Tagged: Tablet

World of Goo coming to Android 'soon'

The unique, indie puzzle-adventure World of Goo from 2D Boy is bound for Android devices, the developer revealed in a blog post today. No specific release date was revealed; however, 2D Boy's blog notes that it will be available "soon."

