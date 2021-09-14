New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple announces new redesigned iPad Mini at Special Event

The popular micro-sized Apple tablet gets a facelift and new internals.

Chris Jarrard
1

During this afternoon’s Apple Special Event, the tech giant took the opportunity to refresh some of their ever-popular tablet lineup. Along with a refresh to the standard 10.2-inch model, Apple is also releasing an all-new iPad Mini. The new iPad Mini will ship with iOS 15 and features a smaller outer chassis, all while bumping the total screen size up from the previous generation.

This story is developing...

