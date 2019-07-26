SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to bring Starlink V2 to mobile phone dead zones
Elon Musk hopes to offer texting, images, and 'a little bit of video' to areas where connectivity is an issue.
Elon Musk hopes to offer texting, images, and 'a little bit of video' to areas where connectivity is an issue.
The merger looks to be moving forward after much deliberation.
The T-Mobile and Sprint merger will likely be going through after the sale of Boost Mobile from Sprint's portfolio.
If the FCC lets these two play through, the new company will be nipping at the heels of AT&T.