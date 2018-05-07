DC Direct - Statue Collector Showcase
We got a look at some sweet collectible statues from DC Direct featuring Batman, his family, and his villains, as well as Superman, Flash, and more.
A report suggests that Rocksteady is working on an incredibly ambitious and massive title for the legendary superhero. Can the great dev team keep Superman from being video game kryptonite?
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman in Arena of Valor!
A Superman game is coming to iOS devices in November, from Chillingo and Tiger Games.