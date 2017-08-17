Valve is hosting a Steam Deck developer presentation and Q&A next week
In an effort to further aid in onboarding developers for the launch of its upcoming Steam Deck, Valve is hosting a special presentation on Steamworks.
A post on the internal Steamworks group shows the company is looking closely at keys requested in comparison to Steam sales of the game.
Those who own the Games for Windows Live version of DiRT 3 will now be able to access the game from their Steam library.
Games for Windows Live seems, thankfully, to be on its last legs. Most games with Microsoft's system nowadays are straightforward ports from Xbox 360, using GFWL to directly replace identical Xbox Live functionality. One such port, Signal Studios' tower defense Toy Soldiers, now delightfully gives you the option to play a new version using Valve's superior Steamworks, or to stick with the old GFWL one.
The PC edition Borderlands 2 will use Valve's Steamworks suite as its DRM. Gearbox's shooter RPG will pack Steamworks features including multiplayer matchmaking, Steam Cloud storage, achievements, auto-updating, downloadable content, "and more."
Steam's snazzy interface for trading games and in-game items has come out of public testing and officially launched, letting you swap hats for games and all that jazz.
While EA and Valve continue their Origin-related scuffle, Activision has announced that Modern Warfare 3 will use Steamworks.
Valve boss Gabe Newell talks about how the company adopted Dota 2 with enthusiasm, their role interacting with the community, and the Portal 2 DLC proving the worth of Steamworks.
The PC edition of Skyrim will use Steamworks, Bethesda has confirmed. It was to be expected, really, as the last few games it published have used Valve's Steam-based tools.
Bethesda has confirmed that the upcoming shooter Rage will use Steamworks as its PC platform. The announcement was made via Twitter.