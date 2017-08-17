Toy Soldiers now available without Games for Windows Live

Games for Windows Live seems, thankfully, to be on its last legs. Most games with Microsoft's system nowadays are straightforward ports from Xbox 360, using GFWL to directly replace identical Xbox Live functionality. One such port, Signal Studios' tower defense Toy Soldiers, now delightfully gives you the option to play a new version using Valve's superior Steamworks, or to stick with the old GFWL one.