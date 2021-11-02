Valve is hosting a Steam Deck developer presentation and Q&A next week In an effort to further aid in onboarding developers for the launch of its upcoming Steam Deck, Valve is hosting a special presentation on Steamworks.

The launch of the first round of Valve’s Steam Deck portable PC gaming platform isn’t far off - right around the corner in December 2021, in fact. While it might seem like there is little left to say beyond getting the device into user and developer hands alike, Valve wants to make sure as many developers are as ready to go as possible in porting games to play on the Steam Deck. With that in mind, there’s a developer presentation and Q&A event coming up next week that should shed some final details on developing for and porting to the Steam Deck and other final details.

Valve announced its upcoming Steam Deck developer presentation and Q&A in a press release posted on its developer blog pages on November 2, 2021. Starting on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Steamworks, Valve’s Steam Deck team will discuss various onboarding developer topics, including the device’s hardware, the Steam client on Steam Deck, Proton support, the APU, the recently announced Steam Deck Verified compatibility program, and more.

The upcoming Steamworks presentation and Q&A for the Steam Deck coming up next week will offer some final onboarding details for developers hoping to port their games to the platform.

While the Steam Deck developer presentation will first be available on Steamworks to Steamworks verified developers, it will likely also be made available on the Steamworks YouTube channel, as has been the case with similar presentations in the past. That said, the Q&A should also be an interesting experience, as there is a good chance we could hear some of the bigger concerns of the development community, as well as Valve’s responses to said concerns ahead of the Steam Deck’s launch.

As we gear up to get the first wave of Steam Deck console launches this coming December, stay tuned for further coverage, including the recent teardown video posted by the Steam Deck dev team.