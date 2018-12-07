The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe goes back to work with April release date
Stanley is about to go back to the office, this time on PC and consoles.
The fam talks about The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption, and we hear from a recovering Amiibo addict who battled a potential Ridley-related relapse.
Galactic Cafe's award-winning walking simulator Stanley Parable gets the ultra deluxe edition treatment and its first-ever console release next year.
Get ready for the next experience from the developers of The Stanley Parable
The Stanley Parable is releasing on October 17, and a demo was released today to give a taste of the game. But rather than a traditional vertical slice, the demo is a unique piece itself meant to set the same tone.
We talk with indie developer Davey Wreden about making The Stanley Parable mod for Half-Life 2, its upcoming remake, and the trials of self-taught game development.