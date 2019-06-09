GOG's Summer Sale debuts System Shock and Desperados 3 demos
The GOG Summer Sale may mostly be dealing in cheap games, but don't miss out on these awesome demos of upcoming titles.
The GOG Summer Sale may mostly be dealing in cheap games, but don't miss out on these awesome demos of upcoming titles.
Shacknews sat down with the ID@Xbox crew to talk about some of the options coming to the console as well as Spiritfarer during our E3 2019 livestream show.
Microsoft revealed Spirtfarer, a brand-new game this year at the Xbox E3 2019 conference.