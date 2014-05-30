New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition coming to Steam in June

Microsoft Studios is set to remaster the classic real-time strategy game Rise of Nations on PC this June. The studio announced that Rise of Nations: Extended Edition will pack in the original game, as well as its Thrones & Patriots expansion for $19.99 on Steam.

