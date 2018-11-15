New Jurassic World Evolution DLC focuses on original Jurassic Park
Get your secret Barbasol cans ready and remember the right password. Jurassic World Evolution is heading back to the original Jurassic Park's Isla Nublar in upcoming DLC.
Get your secret Barbasol cans ready and remember the right password. Jurassic World Evolution is heading back to the original Jurassic Park's Isla Nublar in upcoming DLC.
Monkey Moon and Black Muffin's latest sees players balancing regular life while trying to catch a serial killer. Our review.
If you've ever wanted to live the life of a YouTube giant, Youtubers Life: OMG Edition has you covered.
Killadelphia blew a 21 point lead. Ugh, the Hatriots always win.
Build up your own city streets with Cities: Skylines on Xbox One, coming soon.
Meet Yandere Sim - a game that encourages players to kill school girls who even think about looking at your man.
The latest GRID Autosport trailer reveals some great new pre-order items.