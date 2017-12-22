New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Sid Meier

Sid Meier wary of crowdfunding hampering games' design flexibility

Crowdfunding may be a fine way to raise money, but what if your vision for the game changes over the course of development? It's a sticky situation, luminary designer Sid Meier has said. Things are of course a bit easier when your name alone is enough to sell games, but he's pretty happy having a publisher handle the boring work for him.

Sid Meier's Ace Patrol coming to iOS on May 9

Firaxis Games already has one original iOS game in the works, but the popular strategy developer is releasing a new game with Sid Meier's name attached and hitting the App Store next week, publisher 2K Games announced announced today.

