Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection Humble Bundle celebrates 20 years of strategy
Celebrate the legacy of one of the most influential names in strategy gaming with Humble Bundle's latest collection.
Civilization VI has made the impressive jump from PC to iPad without missing a beat.
Just how did soft-spoken, but brilliant strategy designer Sid Meier end up having his name as part of almost all his games?
Crowdfunding may be a fine way to raise money, but what if your vision for the game changes over the course of development? It's a sticky situation, luminary designer Sid Meier has said. Things are of course a bit easier when your name alone is enough to sell games, but he's pretty happy having a publisher handle the boring work for him.
Firaxis takes to the skies with Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, an iOS turn-based strategy game that offers more quality than its free-to-play tag might suggest.
Sid Meier's Ace Patrol launches today, and Firaxis has produced a new trailer to show off the game in action.
Firaxis Games already has one original iOS game in the works, but the popular strategy developer is releasing a new game with Sid Meier's name attached and hitting the App Store next week, publisher 2K Games announced announced today.
Sid Meier talks about how his studio approaches new game concepts like mobile and tablet gaming, and how technology helps shape development.
Civilization madness spreads to Facebook as the long-in-development Civilization World has launched its public beta on the popular social media website.