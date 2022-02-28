New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sid Meier believes gameplay is 'critical' to making NFTs work

Legendary game developer Sid Meier criticized the implementation of NFTs in games in a recent interview.
Donovan Erskine
5

NFTs have become increasingly popular in the tech and entertainment space, as it feels like a new publisher or development studio is taking a crack at Non-Fungible Tokens. Sid Meier, known for founding Firaxis Games and developing games like the Civilization series recently spoke about NFTs in an interview, where he disapproved of their current implementation in video games.

Sid Meier was speaking with BBC News about monetization in the video game industry when he talked about how NFTs are being used by developers and publishers. His primary criticism is that the monetization model does very little to improve the player experience. “People can assume that a game is going to be fun and what it needs for success are more cinematics or monetisation or whatever - but if the core just is not there with good gameplay, then it won't work.”

Meier went on to discuss how the quality of the gameplay itself is paramount to making monetization features like NFTs successful.

We’ve seen NFTs come to gaming in a big way as of late, but they’re often met with backlash. While Ubisoft has defended its use of NFTs in Ghost Recon, Team17 ended up canceling its own plans just a day after announcing them. As we continue to monitor how NFTs are impacting the video game industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 28, 2022 10:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Sid Meier believes gameplay is 'critical' to making NFTs work

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 10:29 AM

      Yeah, I need better “gameplay” around my receipts for digital items. That’s definitely the problem. Surely this will succeed now that Sid Meier has cracked the case!

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 10:36 AM

      XCOM 3: Non-Fungible Tactics

    • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 11:45 AM

      if civ7 has any of this shit, i'm out.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 28, 2022 12:14 PM

        this is my unique Gandhi NFT character, he's like normal Gandhi character except this one is wearing a cowboy hat and red/blue 3D glasses and I own him

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 12:05 PM

      You can't make NFTs work. Stop trying.

      • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 28, 2022 12:17 PM

        This summary (and especially the headline) is misleading. I don't think that's intentional, but it is.

        He doesn't suggest in any way that there's any value in NFTs in the original BBC piece.

        https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-60304123

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 28, 2022 12:31 PM

          Yeah, he was more on that there is too much focus on new monetization, but no strong support of gameplay that would be essential to back up, otherwise ppl would run off to other simy things.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 28, 2022 12:52 PM

          Thanks for the clarification. That is a much more reasonable take.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 28, 2022 1:11 PM

          Ah, yeah. Definitely a bad interpretation in the shack article.

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 28, 2022 12:32 PM

      This is a horrible take on that article. Ewwww.

