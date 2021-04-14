Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
Cofounder and President of Valve Gabe Newell sent a special birthday message for Shacknews' 25th anniversary.
For Shacknews' 25th anniversary, enjoy this special trailer commemorating the site's history.
Shacknews wasn't always the site it is today. Once upon a time, it was a destination for all things Quake. For Shacknews' 25th anniversary, we look back at its humble origins, as Quakeholio.