Session rides with realistic skating ahead of 1.0 release
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game has its eyes on a fall release and a major February update, but how is the game faring so far? Shacknews takes an early look.
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game has its eyes on a fall release and a major February update, but how is the game faring so far? Shacknews takes an early look.
Since we can't get a new Skate game, Session looks like the next best thing.
Even the Senior Director of ID@Xbox is still learning things about Cuphead.
Looks like we'll still be waiting for a new entry in the Skate series for a while.