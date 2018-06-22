A new Serious Sam 4 trailer has been revealed by Devolver Digital
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is the next installment in the zany series created by Croteam, and will be coming in August 2020 to Steam and Google Stadia.
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is the next installment in the zany series created by Croteam, and will be coming in August 2020 to Steam and Google Stadia.
Planet Badass is a prequel to a prequel that takes us back to the first alien invasion.
Twitch shooting is back with a vengeance.